FBI season 6 showrunner Rick Eid exits, will stay on Law & Order

At the end of FBI season 6 over on CBS, let’s just say there will be quite the changing of the guard. Showrunner Rick Eid is departing, and the flagship version of the franchise will need to find someone else for the position moving forward.

In a statement (per TVLine), Eid (who will continue to run Law & Order) had the following to say about the change:

“After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects … I’m extremely proud of FBI, and couldn’t be happier for the cast, crew and producers. While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward.”

Eid is a longtime Dick Wolf veteran who has worked and/or run a number of these shows over the years. His exit from FBI (which is now set through season 9) does not come as a big shock, largely because working on these shows is exhausting and at a certain point, it makes sense for someone else to come in and offer up a different voice. We don’t think anything will fundamentally change for the show, but showrunner swaps are at least still notable and something well-worth being aware of to a certain degree.

There are still multiple episodes remaining for season 6 of the Missy Peregrym drama, so we are curious to see where things go — and also whether or not there’s going to be a big-time cliffhanger by the time that we get around to the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun

