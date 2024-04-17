FBI season 6 episode 10 promo: Maggie’s been burned…

Next week you are going to see FBI season 6 episode 10 arrive on CBS, and we can’t say that it is great news for one Maggie Bell.

So what is ahead entering this particular story? Well, let’s just say that danger always finds Missy Peregrym’s character — it may be a part of the job, but that does not mean it is easy. Based on the promo that we saw tonight for the upcoming “Family Affair,” you are going to see Maggie go undercover to try and help retrieve a pregnant woman from a cult. This is one of those terrible situations where you just know that one wrong move could end up getting her killed.

Unfortunately, at some point during the case things will take a dark turn and Maggie will be made, which means that she is going to be reliant on either her own skills or some help from the team in order to get her out of this predicament — and 100% it’s not going to be easy. Can the team really come in and infiltrate the compound? If they do, they risk potentially exposing the whole operation and getting Maggie killed!

If nothing else, this is absolutely one of those storylines that FBI can do better than almost any other show, largely because there’s a real cognizance that these characters know how to take on high-stakes situations like these. Despite the dangers we do think Maggie could emerge okay, mostly because this is far from her first rodeo.

At the time of this writing, unfortunately there is no further synopsis out there for what lies ahead — but at least the promo itself did a great job of helping to set the stage.

