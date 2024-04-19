Evil season 4: When will filming wrap up?

To say that the journey of Evil season 4 to Paramount+ is circuitous is in some ways putting it lightly. Think about how we got here!

After all, this is a show that saw filming for interrupted last year by the start of the industry strikes. It returned to presumably wrap things up around the end of last year but after that, it was revealed that this would be the final season. To help compensate for some of that, four additional episodes were ordered to better wrap up the story. That means that we’re getting a 14-episode season, though it remains to be seen just how a lot of these are going to air.

For now, let’s just go ahead and pose the following question: When are some of the episodes going to wrap up? This is definitely a fun thing to wonder about in its own right. According to a new report from TVLine, it does appear as though the plan is for the show to wrap for good in May and with that, all the stories will have closure. It does not appear as though anyone is shopping the show elsewhere, which is a little bit of a bummer. Yet, at the same time we are happy that there’s at least a chance that we’re getting four seasons of a show so dramatic and so crazy. There was never a guarantee a show with exorcisms and questions about the supernatural world would ever work, especially given that it started at CBS.

Over the next couple of weeks, absolutely we expect that there will be more previews highlighting what some of the craziness could be from here on out. Let’s just say that we are more than a little prepared for that!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

