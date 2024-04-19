So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Not really dead?

As you get yourselves prepared to see So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 7 on CBS next week, we could be getting quite the humdinger!

After all, consider this: What happens when a man is declared dead? What can you really do about it? From our vantage point, this is not going to be an altogether easy thing to deal with! To get a few more details about that, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Faux-Bituary” – Margaret and Todd team up to help a man who has been declared legally dead, even though he is very much alive, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 25 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When you really think about it, this is not actually that much of a spoiler for what’s actually going to happen … and that is probably the intention here! We tend to imagine that a lot of this episode is going to be one absolutely bonkers twist after the next and that is probably what’s going to make things all the more entertaining. We will, after all, have a chance to see a number of dramatic and crazy twists.

One more thing to keep in mind here…

If you do want to see the show back for a season 3, the best advice that we can give you is to not only watch live, but also tell your friends to do the same! So Help Me Todd is an absolutely delightful show that has the misfortune of airing in a hard timeslot. It is going to ultimately need all the help that it can get.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding So Help Me Todd right now, including what else is coming up and how there could be a big cliffhanger

What do you most want to see entering So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 7 on CBS next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







