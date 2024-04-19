Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

After the premiere of season 1 today over on Max, is there a chance that a Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 will happen down the road?

Before we get too far into anything more here, let’s just start by saying that the first season here is an absolute delight. Not only that, but it is everything that we wanted from a show of this variety. It absolutely brings a lot to the table when it comes to comedy, but also curiosity. Conan is a consummate entertainer no matter what he does and where he goes. The premise of the show is simple, as he visits fans in various parts of the world. At times, a lot of it is absurd — the show is an extended play on his old “Conan Without Borders” segments and a lot of those were wonderfully absurd. He’s never been afraid to skewer himself for the sake of a laugh. Hence, what he chose to do within that Hot Ones episode that released not long ago.

At the time of this recording there is no official Conan O’Brien Must Go renewal, but we tend to think it is inevitable so long as Conan wants to do more of it. He has the potential to be the best travel host since the late Anthony Bourdain, but it really comes down to if that’s something he really covets. What makes O’Brien so much is that, much like Bourdain, he really understands the universality of people. No one is more special than anyone else, and laughter (much like food) is a common language. There is a reason why generations of people love him, and he recognizes that there is something to be said for being “on” much of the time. He never takes this job — or the responsibility that comes with it — for granted.

If there is going to be a season 2 of the travel show, our hope is that we end up seeing it at some point in 2025. After all, why wait longer than that?

Do you want to see a Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 renewal?

