Franklin season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Tensions rise…

As you prepare to see Franklin season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, we would say to prepare for more of a reasonably untold story.

Just think about it like this for a moment: How much do you know about Benjamin Franklin save for electricity and certain parts he played in the early days of America? There is only so much that has been said! The next episode, titled “The Natural State of Man,” should serve as a way to give you even more insight and there is so much to be excited about within that. It will show major tensions that are unraveled between Michael Douglas’ character and another significant figure in history.

Below, you can check out the full Franklin season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Tensions mount between Franklin and Adams. Madame Brillon asserts her power. Temple decides to fight his own war.

Perhaps one of the most interesting things to us right now is simply the fact that we are getting this show on at the same time as Manhunt, another series that is all about a foundational part of American history. Who would have thought that Apple TV+ would be the home for so much of this genre? Yet, in a lot of ways it really works, and their commitment to a certain brand of entertainment is something we greatly appreciate. They take big swings! Not all of them are going to necessarily work, but we don’t think that there are a lot of people who enter this show with some sort of anticipation of this.

For now, we just expect that the events of episode 5 are going to trickle in big-time to the remainder of the season. The crazy thing to think about already is this: We are already at the halfway point of the season! That’s crazy, given that it feels like the story just started in some ways.

