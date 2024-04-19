Manhunt season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

After the events of the season 1 finale, is there any chance that there is going to be a Manhunt season 2 over at Apple TV+? On paper, it seems like there is a clear answer to the question already: No.

After all, think of it like this — the entirety of the first season was about Edwin Stanton, John Wilkes Booth, and the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. This was always meant to be a limited series with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

Now that we’ve said that, you could also make the following argument: Could this become an anthology? We do like the idea of multiple seasons where each one is about the hunt for a notorious criminal. There is a lot of room to mix things up here, and we would love absolutely nothing more than to watch things unfold in different eras with big-name performances.

For the time being, though, little has been said to make us think that the powers-that-be are even considering this, and it would probably take a good bit of effort to get from point A to point B here. One of the biggest things that would almost certainly be a focus is the viewership for season 1, and that is a hard thing to gauge given that this is a streaming service that does not release any viewing figures publicly. Beyond just that, you also have to wonder further if there is a good story to tell.

We don’t want to rule anything out here insofar as possibilities go and yet, our advice is to not have particularly high hopes about anything. If there is a chance to get something more, we will consider it to be a pleasant surprise if and when it is announced. For now, we just want to enjoy the story that is right in front of us.

Do you want to see a Manhunt season 2 telling a different story?

