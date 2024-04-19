Law & Order season 23 episode 11 return date: ‘Castle in the Sky’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get an Law & Order season 23 episode 11 return date — or more on what’s ahead?

There are a few different things worth being excited about, but let’s start things off with this: You will be waiting a little while to see the series back. The same goes for the rest of the franchise. The mothership will be coming back on Thursday, May 2 with “Castle in the Sky,” which is the first of three episodes that are coming over the course of the month. One of the reasons for this hiatus is that there will be consecutive weeks for the remaining episodes, which will allow a little bit more in the way of momentum as we prepare for the big finale.

Do you want to know a bit more about how the show is going to end now? Then just go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 11 synopsis below:

05/02/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a real estate developer is found dead in one of his buildings, Shaw and Riley sift through a long list of suspects. Concerned for the welfare of the defendant’s young daughter, Dixon and her son plead with Price and Maroun for help. TV-14

On the other side of this episode…

There are no further details out there for the remainder of the season, at least just yet. However, we don’t exactly think that this is a show out to radically change either what it is or what it plans to bring to the table from here on out. Maybe the finale will have slightly higher stakes than anything before, but that’s more or less it.

We do realize that there is already a Law & Order season 24 ordered so at least with that, there is not all that much to worry about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

