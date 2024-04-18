NCIS: Origins spoilers: Longmire alum Robert Taylor joins

NCIS: Origins is preparing to launch on CBS during the 2024-25 season and now, it’s added another famous face to the mix. This one could be especially notable if you have watched a wide array of other crime dramas over the years.

According to a report from TVLine, Robert Taylor (who played the title character on Longmire for many years) is poised to be a recurring guest star on the prequel as Jackson Gibbs, who was played by the late, great Ralph Waite on the original version of the show. We obviously expect this version of Jethro Gibbs’ father to be somewhat similar to who we saw on the original for many years, albeit with some tweaks. Remember here that this show is really all about how Gibbs (played in the prequel by Austin Stowell) ends up developing the skills and being in the necessarily place to lead the DC team down the road.

Meanwhile, here are a couple of other notable additions to the show:

Daniel Bellomy – The Power Book II: Ghost actor will play Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson, described as “a probie who’s cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian’s assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent.”

Caleb Martin Foote – He is going to be takinng on the part of Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, described as “the agency’s all-too-lovable ‘golden boy.’ Tasked with showing the newly minted Agent Gibbs the ropes, this father of young twins is thankfully practiced in patience.”

When are you actually going to see this show back?

That remains the big question, at least for the time being. At the moment, the earliest that we imagine it airing is in the fall, but it could be even later than that. After all, it feels as though January is a possibility depending on how the schedule ends up being structured when the dust settles.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

