NCIS: Origins spoilers: The Blacklist alum joins cast

The more that we are about NCIS: Origins coming to CBS down the road, the more intrigued we get! Sure, there are some characters coming on the show we’re familiar with (Gibbs, obvious), but there are also others that are brand-new to the universe. Who knows? There’s a chance that some of them could prove to be pretty darn memorable in their own way!

Without further ado, let’s dive more into a pair of new faces who were introduced today. All the info about them at present is being confirmed by Deadline.

Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo – This character, played by Tyla Abercrumbie, is “both a product of her time and the lifeblood of the Camp Pendleton office. With all the acronyms floating around the agency, this mama bear has wryly dubbed herself “HSIC”: Head Secretary in Charge. If you want to know where the bodies are buried, Mary Jo’s the one to ask.”

Special Agent Vera Strickland – Played by The Blacklist alum Diany Rodriguez (Weecha), she is “a no-nonsense, sharp-witted Brooklynite who’s tough as nails and never minces words. She’s spent her entire career being underestimated by misogynistic morons (as she calls them), but if it’s a fight those good ol’ boys are looking for, then it’s a fight they’re going to get.” (This role is actually not brand-new, and was originated by Roma Maffia many seasons ago.)

The prequel is set in 1991, and is going to find a younger Jethro Gibbs in a more formative part of his career. He will be working a great deal alongside Mike Franks, a mentor and also someone very familiar to longtime fans of the show. Mark Harmon is going to be an executive producer and narrator here, so his presence will loom rather large. Of course, it’d be great to see him again over on NCIS proper down the road, but the door is always open — and he is also an EP over there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

