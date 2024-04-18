Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 4/18/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Will it be there with SVU and Organized Crime for the second straight week?

Given the shortened episode order for the entire franchise this year, we absolutely understand if there are questions or confusion … but let’s begin here by simply sharing a little bit more when it comes to good news. You will have episodes of all three shows tonight! Thankfully, we are at least getting 13-episode seasons for the franchise this year, so this is not a situation where we are preparing for the finale around the bend.

Yet, we do still think that all of the stories you see tonight are going to be critical in their own ways. To learn more, all you have to do is look below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 10, “Inconvenient Truth” – 04/18/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a prominent chef when he’s stabbed in his own restaurant. Price has hesitations about prosecuting the defendant after new evidence comes to light. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 10, “Combat Fatigue” – 04/18/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad is on edge as Carisi waits for a verdict in Maddie’s kidnapping case. Benson tries to help the Flynn family pick up the pieces of their broken life. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 10, “Crossroads” – 04/18/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team works to take down a large-scale drug operation disguised as a local honey farm. In Stabler’s absence, Randall searches for Joe Jr. on his own and ends up in a bind. TV-14

Now, a little bit of bad news

After these episodes tonight, there is going to be a little bit of a hiatus; however, rest assured that by the time we see the shows back in early May, you will be at the home stretch — and there is a lot more coming to the end of the season.

What are you most hoping to check out entering the next Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

