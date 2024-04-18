Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, April 18, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What are we going to be seeing when it comes to both this show and Station 19? As you would imagine, there is a lot to look forward to across the board here!

With all of that being said … this does not mean that we are going to see more of either show tonight. Instead, this week marks the beginning of a hiatus that will last through the remainder of April; the plan is for the entire Thursday-night lineup to return on May 2 and from there, you should have a chance to see new installments for much of the rest of the season.

Why the long wait? The easiest answer that we can give is that it is tied in some measure to 9-1-1, which started filming later than the other shows in the lineup and needs more time to get everything wrapped behind the scenes. ABC wants new episodes for all three shows to air at the same time — because of that, they will all conceivably wrap up after we get to the conclusion of May sweeps.

So while you do wait for May 2 to roll around, we are at least happy to better set the stage. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6, “The Marathon Continues” – Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary. Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP. Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program.

Station 19 season 7 episode 6, “With So Little To Be Sure Of” – With both Vic’s job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey.

In the case of Grey’s, we know that there is a season 21 coming and we are building towards something more. We wish there was better news for the spin-off, but there’s not. Pending some last-minute save, this is the final season.

