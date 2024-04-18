Shogun episode 10 (finale) spoilers: How death shapes the future

As you get prepared to see Shogun episode 10 on Hulu next week, just be prepared for a lot to change. Such is often what happens following a key death.

Even though Mariko is gone, isn’t it fair to say that she had an incredible, powerful send-off? She was able to speak her truth, express herself, and understand her place in the world fully. The relationship between her and Blackthorne was tragic and yet, beautifully complex.

So with her gone, what all will change? Speaking to TV Insider, Anna Sawai had the following to say as a tease:

“Oh my gosh. Because of her actions, people start to change very, very drastically … We get to see certain connections with characters that didn’t have connection at all. Ochiba [Fumi Nikaido], we see a side of her that we didn’t get to see in the previous episodes. And so everyone is kind of mourning the loss and starting to see things differently. And in one of the final [scenes], there’s a very big revelation. I’m very excited to see how people react to that.”

It is still crazy to imagine that the Shogun finale is actually just that, largely because you could easily make a case for a lot of these characters would live on and evolve in a number of different ways. Do we understand of ending on a high note? Absolutely, but we’re also greedy as a TV viewer who loves powerful stories and great characters. That is where everything does start to become that much more difficult when the dust actually settles.

If we’re not going to get a season, can the finale just be as long as possible? Is that too much to ask?

