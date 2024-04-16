Shogun episode 10 (finale) spoilers: After tragedy

We hate to say it, but entering next week’s Shogun episode 10 on Hulu, you have to prepare for the end of it all. The emotional finale is right around the corner and there is so much that you’re going to see play out. Think emotional moments for sure, but also some huge action sequences and also some closure.

After all, from the get-go this was devised to be a one-season thing and something that has a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There are no plans for a season 2, and we tend to think the creative team is leaving it all on the table. The show has drawn a few comparisons to Game of Thrones already, and it is only fitting that episode 9 ended in a way that felt like the penultimate episode of the George R.R. Martin adaptation’s first season. There was a shocking death and now, everyone is left to deal with the consequences.

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Shogun episode 10 synopsis below:

In the wake of a tragic death, Blackthorne finally considers the true nature of Toranaga’s plan.

This feels like a story where much will be revealed, and the title itself (“A Dream of a Dream”) has a certain poetic nature to it. You are thinking about what could be as opposed to what is, a reality that is almost inescapable and perhaps brutal.

Given that this show was so intricately planned out over the course of years, we’re honestly not that worried about whether or not it sticks the landing. It feels like so long as it adheres to the spirit of what we saw during the first nine episodes, there will be a satisfying send-off … even if it does not end up with a lot of likable characters in an altogether happy place.

