The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: A best-case scenario

Production started some time ago on The White Lotus season 3 over in Thailand. With that, what is there to look forward to moving forward?

We don’t think it is crazy to start having some discussions about premiere dates already. This is one of the most important shows that HBO has and because of that, there will likely be a ton of chatter about when and how it ends up coming back. We’d love to say that the best-case scenario is that we see the show back later this year, but all indications suggest that this is not going to happen. Instead, our feeling is that we should look more in the direction of January.

After all, consider this: The start of the year is a crucial point for the premium-cable network, who has aired in recent years such shows as Euphoria, The Last of Us, and then True Detective: Night Country earlier this year. The third season of the Zendaya drama is an immediate no-go at that particular time, and there is a chance that The Last of Us may not be ready. That opens the door again for The White Lotus to come into the picture. January feels realistic from a production standpoint, and it really comes down to whatever HBO wants at the end of the day.

Now, if you have to heard, the main idea of the third season is to explore spirituality and Eastern religious. Walton Goggins leads a pretty fantastic cast, and we imagine that the satiric lens of the first two seasons is still going to be there.

With that, will there be some sort of murder mystery? We’re actively thinking about it at present, but it’s also clear that very little is certain or confirmed right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus, including what else could be coming from a casting perspective

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 on HBO?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







