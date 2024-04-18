For the first half–hour of Survivor 46 episode 8, it felt like hide-and-seek was seriously going to be the biggest part of the story. Luckily, that changed.

After all, Q told everyone at Tribal Council to vote him out! He claimed that he wanted to steer the ship and play hard and yet, he made this stunning admission at Tribal Council. He indicated that everyone was scrambling because of a mistake that he made, which was seemingly him telling Hunter about some of his reservations when it comes to the Tevin vote. He didn’t like the idea that he didn’t have control of what was going to happen; with that, he wanted to think about other options or at least vent. Hunter then scrambled, and it seemed like Tiffany could become a target moving forward.

We’ll admit that for a moment or two, we wondered whether or not this was some sort of gambit or way in which to ensure that he could stick around. After all, he did pull some trickery with this all the way back on Yanu, and there was still some whispering all about what was going on.

We honestly agree with what Tevin said at Tribal — if he wants to quit, then just go ahead and go! (Q admitted to Tiff that a lot of his antics were to protect her, since she was going to be voted out.)

So what actually happened in the end?

This may actually take the cake as the craziest Tribal we’ve ever seen since Q wanted to quit at one point, Tiff found out that Q had been supposedly talking about her idol, and Venus was suggested simply because someone had to be voted out at the end of the day.

When the votes came in, Q actually was not voted out — instead, Tevin did get blindsided and somehow, all the chaos around what Q did worked? We’re going to miss Tevin — what a great guy to watch and narrator for the season.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 46 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







