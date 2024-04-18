Grown-ish season 6 episode 14 spoilers: The aftermath

Next week, Grown-ish season 6 episode 14 is going to come and deliver to us “3 Peat.” What can you expect to see here?

Well, let’s just start by putting this in simple terms: You are going to see chaos. A lot of chaos, in fact! This is what happens when Andre, Annika, and Kiela find themselves in a pretty darn strange situation.

For more on that, be sure to check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

After a wild night, Andre, Annika and Kiela wake up in bed together. They are determined to keep things mature, but can their friendship survive the mess they made? A promotion forces Aaron to reassess his relationship with Edie.

As strange and crazy as this situation may be, it does feel like there is going to be some element of greater significance here. Just think about where the episode lies! There are not that many episodes left and by virtue of that, things are going to be getting crazy and the story is going to evolve — and fast.

So where are things going to go moving forward beyond this? Let’s just say that there’s a reasonably good chance that there will be a few old faces turn up. Also, the series finale is currently titled “Grown” and is going to air moving into May 22, and we do think there’s a good chance that there will be a few teary eyes watching all over the country. How can there not be, given that these are all characters we’ve known and loved dating all the way back to black-ish? That is a particularly long legacy and it is well-worth thinking about at this point.

