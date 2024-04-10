Grown-ish season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Zoey returns

What lies ahead moving into Grown-ish season 6 episode 13 when it airs on Freeform next week? Let’s just say one cornerstone is simple: Zoey’s return!

Given that this is the final season of the series, doesn’t make sense that we start to see more of some of these longtime characters? We tend to think so, hence the choice to bring back more of Yara Shahidi within the home stretch here. She will obviously have a big role to play here in the endgame and honestly, we would not have it any other way.

Now, the title for this upcoming episode is “California Love.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

Zoey returns to LA to produce a California-themed fashion show to put Anti-Muse on the map. Andre, eager to flex his manager skills to impress his sis, oversteps. Aaron and Zoey try to navigate their post-breakup friendship.

Is there a chance that Zoey and Aaron are going to be able to get on the same page? We know that this is something that may not be altogether easy to figure out much of the time. Yet, at the same time we do think that the show is going to be best when it ends in a happy place for almost everyone, and we do tend to think that this is going to be the goal.

After all, just think of it like this: This is a franchise that has been around since the days of Black-ish and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing a lot of loose ends tied up and plenty of smiles. Is there a chance that we’re going to see some cameos from the past? Well, at this point, we are 100% expecting that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

