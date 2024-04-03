Grown-ish season 6 episode 12 spoilers: The restaurant critic

As we get ourselves prepared to see Grown-ish season 6 episode 12 on Freeform, the name of the game appears to be ambition.

After all, just consider the fact that this episode is titled “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which seems like a real nod to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The story itself will be all about a lot of these characters trying to come together to leave a lasting impression — and one who could easily turn the tide on everything in the future. We are talking here, to be specific, all about a restaurant critic.

Want to learn more? Below, you can check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Doug asks Andre and Aaron to put aside their differences to help him impress a restaurant critic. Aaron learns surprising news about his mentor at Cal U, while Andre attempts to find an investor for his fledgling management company.

We do think that within this episode, we’re going to see Andre and Aaron in particular move a big closer to whatever their respective endgames will be, and we anticipate that this is going to be a huge part of the story here in general. Just remember for a moment that we’re talking all about a show in its final season and with that, there is probably more of a push to really get everything tied together in some proper fashion. Anything otherwise would be seen as a disappointment, wouldn’t it? We at least tend to think so.

Now, of course we do still anticipate a little bit of comedy, and that there are going to be a few fun loose ends that will be eventually tied together. Now, is there a chance for some cameos from the earlier seasons of the show? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we hope so.

