The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We know that a lot of people out there are eagerly awaiting The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 on Netflix, and we get why! The second season premiered last July and ended in August, and we’ve basically spent the last eight months wondering what could be coming next.

So when it comes to a premiere date, what is the best-case scenario here? There are a few things that will inform that decision by the streaming service, but let’s begin with the fact that the show is already past its halfway point of shooting and we like to think it will be 100% wrapped up in the summer.

Does that mean the Michael Connelly adaptation will actually be back in the summer? Hardly. Remember that it does still take time to edit these shows and that for most series on Netflix, there is typically a wait of 14-18 months between seasons. That’s, of course, in a perfect scenario where there are not any major delays.

The good news here is that The Lincoln Lawyer could fall more in the earlier part of that timeline, provided of course that the streamer wants to air it soon after the episodes a ready to go. That is the hard thing to predict here, given that they could ultimately do whatever they want when it comes to the schedule. The best-case scenario we tend to think, at least for now, is that the next batch of episodes is poised to arrive around September or October, which ironically could be when another Connelly adaptation in Bosch: Legacy premieres.

Is there a good chance that the series is split into two parts again? Well, don’t be surprised if it is. This is a way for Netflix to bring you some episodes sooner, while at the same time keep subscribers longer. TV is a business and because of that, they obviously are going to do what they can to generate some revenue.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments!

