Walker season 4 episode 4 spoilers: When lies come back…

As we brace to see Walker season 4 episode 4 on The CW next week, what all can we say about it? Well, for starters, the title is crazy! “Insane B.S. and Bloodshed” suggests that there’s going to be a chance in here to see a lot of violence.

What we can say right now is simple this: The Jackal case is going to factor into almost everything that you see. Some of that will be due to some of what Walker has said about it in the past, and the truth coming back to haunt him. Meanwhile, another part of it is due to what Cassie ends up discovering along the way. This is going to be a jam-packed episode and honestly, it has to be since we’re dealing with a smaller episode order here.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Walker season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

SECRETS & LIES – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) lies about the Jackal case finally catch up to him, testing his friendship with his old partner, Captain James (Coby Bell). Cassie (Ashley Reyes) works a lead in the Jackal case alongside Detective Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) and learns a hard lesson. Stella (Violet Brinson) makes a shocking realization. Also starring Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, Odette Annable, Kale Culley, and Jeff Pierre. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#404). Original airdate 4/24/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

How are things shaping up for a season 5?

We will admit that we do have our concerns at the moment, especially since The CW cut so much content not that long ago. However, we want to remain hopeful — the biggest challenge that a show like this may be facing right now is that it simply has not been on the air that long. They may want some additional numbers before something is solidified here.

