The Circle season 6 episode 5 air date, the schedule ahead

After the big four-episode premiere today, rest assured of this — there is a lot more to look forward to with The Circle season 6!

Now, the first thing we should note is pretty simple: Netflix doesn’t typically give all episodes of this show at once. While they are known for binge-watching, they actually do like to ensure that people check out a show like this for a pretty extended period of time. It generates discussion! (Honestly, we’d prefer it being stretched out more, but it is what it is with that.)

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the schedule: Episodes 5-8 are going to be available to stream next week (April 24), whereas 9-12 are coming on May 1. Meanwhile, the finale is going to be streaming on May 8. Expect a lot of humor and/or craziness moving forward.

Obviously, one of the big selling points coming into the season was the AI contestant, which is as confusing and terrifying a twist that we’ve ever seen on this show … though honestly, it was inevitable that we’re going to get here. Luckily, we do know that there are a lot of other great human contestants beyond that, and a big part of what makes this show so interesting is how they all navigate the delicate social dynamics that exist over the course of the season. It’s such a unique reality competition show that way, and we do hope that it still continues to get some good buzz! It does feel like, on some level, Love is Blind tends to dominate the attention when it comes to Netflix reality shows. Meanwhile, you can say that The Traitors has really become the most dominant one within the reality TV space.

At this point, it’s far too early to declare any sort of season 6 winner. We know that The Circle is the sort of show where there can be twists and turns around every corner.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

