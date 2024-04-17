Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 11 return date: ‘Double Date’

After what you see tonight on Abbott Elementary, of course you would want to know more about season 3 episode 11 … right?

Well, for starters, you should note that you will have to wait for a little while to see Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast back. There is no episode next week — blame the season being somewhat front-loaded for that. Instead, Episode 11 (“Double Date”) is coming on Wednesday, May 1. This will kick off a solid run of Abbott Elementary installments leading into the finale. We know that a season 4 is coming, so that’s not something that you have to worry about.

Do you want to get a few more details about what’s ahead here? Then check out the episode 11 synopsis below:

Two teachers head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction. At Ava’s first book club meeting, the group ends up in a debate over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

The latter story here sounds totally unhinged, but that is also probably the point. On some sort of strange / psychotic level, we can totally envision a lot of people having these discussions when they go down a rabbit hole at book club. Would we attend said book club again? That probably depends on how intense things get.

Of course, the recognize that the double date here may actually be the most important story of the two when it comes to long-term ramifications. However, it is a little early to speculate much on what they will be. No matter what, we’re pretty sure that it will be funny — this is a show that excels at that, really regardless of whatever the storyline may be. It can be focused specifically on the characters, or things that are topical to the larger world.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss them.

