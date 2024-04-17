The Conners season 6 episode 9 spoilers: National cheeseball day

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Conners season 6 episode 9 on ABC next week, what can you expect to see?

For starters, can we go ahead and say that this is one of the most ridiculous ideas behind an episode so far? (Of course, we mean ridiculous in a good way.) “Manifesting, Marriage Testing and Cheeseballs” is the title of this episode — get ready to celebrate national cheeseball day! This is the sort of thing that makes us ponder over a couple of different possibilities. Is everyone going to eat a bunch of cheeseballs? Or, are they going to act like cheeseballs?

(Personally, we could go for a healthy amount of cheese after thinking about all of this.)

Anyway, be sure to check out the full season 6 episode 9 synopsis to get some additional news all about what lies ahead:

The Conners relish national cheeseball day as a family. Meanwhile, Harris falls behind in her work duties at the Lunch Box, and Darlene and Ben must figure out how to spend time together despite their two separate schedules. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Harris storyline feels like it is something that was set up well a few episodes ago. The moment that it was clear that she was going to take on a larger role at the Lunch Box, you had to question how smoothly the transition would go. She’s still a young person taking on a lot of responsibility! Also, this is a world where it is pretty well-established at this point that nothing goes altogether according to plan. We have known this for quite some time, and we’re just getting some sporadic reminders here and there.

Related – Is The Conners season 7 not going to happen? There are more cancellation rumors out there now…

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 6 episode 9 on ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







