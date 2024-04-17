Ghosts season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Is Flower coming back?

Is tomorrow night’s Ghosts season 3 episode 8 going to be an all-important one for fans of the show — and, in particular, fans of Flower?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: Signs are pointing to the character making her grand return! In a recent post on Twitter, executive producer Joe Port made it clear that you won’t want to miss this week’s episode … and also posted a gif of Flower to go along with it! Isn’t that a pretty big clue of what we are getting here? Let’s just say that, at least to us, it absolutely feels that way.

Now, we should go ahead and note the reason why the character has been gone for much of the season so far: Actress Sheila Carrasco’s real-life pregnancy. She had some additional time at home, and the writers were able to tie her absence into the mystery about her being “sucked off” into oblivion. It also allowed some of the Ghosts to deal with her absence and try to move on.

So what’s going to happen when they discover her in the well? We imagine that they will all be thrilled … but at the same time, it may also take them a reasonable amount of time to start to heal after all of this. They likely feel grief in a different way than most of us, largely due to the fact that they have such long after-lives.

Now, we should note that there have been clues for a while that Flower could return this week. After all, the title for this upcoming episode is “Holes Are Bad” — can’t you just think of a well as a large, man-made hole? Sure, it has a particular purpose, but it’s a fun thing to think about — and we are excited to see what lies ahead the rest of the season.

Related – Check out some other news now entering Ghosts season 3 episode 8

Are you read to see Flower back on Ghosts season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way you won’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







