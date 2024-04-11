Ghosts season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A big reveal ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ghosts season 3 episode 8 on CBS next week, what do we stand to learn? It seems somewhat odd to use to the word “learn” on an irreverent comedy about the afterlife, but this is a show that continues to evolve. Even if a number of main characters are dead, there is still the capacity for change!

Also, go ahead and remember that there are some storylines that the show has been holding onto for a while, with the biggest one being when Flower is going to be discovered in that well. (If she is still on Woodstone property, what really happened at the end of last season’s finale? We wonder.)

Anyway, the full Ghosts season 3 episode 8 synopsis below suggests that a Flower reveal could be coming, even if it is hardly guaranteed at the same exact time:

“Holes Are Bad” – When Sam and Jay leave the ghosts home alone for the weekend in an attempt to have a romantic getaway, shocking revelations are made about two of Woodstone’s beloved spirits, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 18 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even if our read on the possible stories here is wrong, it does feel clear that there is a lot to like here! It’s a chance to see what the ghosts do when Sam and Jay are away — also, where the two of them go and how much they miss the ghosts. The funniest part of all of this (at least from our point of view) is that while Jay can’t see the ghosts, they still remain very much an intrinsic and unavoidable part of his life.

