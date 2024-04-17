Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/17/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Given their popularity, plus the fact there have been so few episodes this season, we don’t blame anyone for wanting more of these shows and soon.

Unfortunately, wanting more of all of them does not necessarily mean that we’re going to get it. These shows do still remain on hiatus, and that is going to be the case until Wednesday, May 1. This week, NBC did at least release a little more information about what lies ahead … though thre is a whole lot more we wish that we knew.

Chicago Med season 9, episode 10, “You Might Just Find You Get What You Need” – Exceptional song reference. However, at the same time there is no other information out there just yet.

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10, “The Wrong Guy” – 05/01/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51. Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program. Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 10, “Buried Pieces” – Just like with Chicago Med, there is not a lot of information out there yet. However, at the same time we’re thinking that this one is going to be (of course) about secrets.

From May 1 on out…

Well, the good news here is that you’re going to get new episodes the rest of the way. Sure, we understand the frustration that comes with having to get here, but the whole objective is to try and ensure that there’s some solid momentum leading into the finales for all of these shows.

Rest assured, all of One Chicago is renewed. The only thing to worry about is how Hailey Upton leaves Chicago PD, or if there are some other surprise exits that will be coming your way before too long.

