Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Who won the Veto, final 8?

We woke up this morning perhaps more eager to learn a Big Brother Canada 12 Power of Veto winner than any point this season.

After all, consider the chaos that happened on last night’s new episode! We saw Goose’s eviction, Avery win Head of Household, and then also Todd and Tola nominated for eviction. That was before we saw seeds planted against both Lexus and Kayla, with Anthony’s move towards the end especially impressive. He was able to hold onto some information against Kayla until it absolutely benefited him, while also knowing that Spicy Vee can be super-impulsive as a player.

Of course, even with all of this information and fun speculation, a lot of may not matter depending on who has the necklace. In this case, though, it matters greatly! Bayleigh won the Veto and soon after, saved Todd from the block. It is now Tola versus Kayla, meaning that Anthony did get his way and now gets to keep Lexus for a little while longer as an ally. Kayla seems to know that she’s going, but she has also tried to defend herself. More suspicion is growing about Spicy Vee and her role in the game, but will it really matter?

What’s interesting moving forward is that Spicy and Avery have had a ton of power most of the season. If Anthony gets it next, he may not be so inclined to take out Victoria since she is at least a shield. Who would be willing to target her, even if there are people who know she cannot be trusted? This is a really complicated spot in the game, especially since we may now be at the end of Hot Chocolate as a full-fledged group. We wonder if after tonight, it will be more of Spicy / Avery and Anthony / Lexus as pseudo-duos, but even then, it may not be that stable.

