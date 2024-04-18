The Amazing Race 36 episode 7 spoilers: Off to Uruguay

As we move into The Amazing Race 36 episode 7, let’s start by noting that you will be seeing the racers stay in South America. We like getting to see different parts of the world, but we will admit that we’re a little surprised that they are still moving around the continent.

As the title indicates, the primary setting for this episode will be Uruguay, and there are of course going to be some local traditions that are a part of the Detour. As we’ve seen for most of this season in particular, speaking Spanish is probably a huge asset, as well as the staples of good communication and not letting the pressure of the race get to you.

If you want even more insight now, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Walk and Chew Gum Baby” – Teams must put on their best performance in Montevideo, Uruguay, when they choose between banging out a drum routine with street performers or singing a Spanish tune with professional troubadours at the detour, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 24 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







