Loot season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The yacht sale

Next week on Loot season 2 episode 5, you are going to see a story about a yacht — and absolutely, we think it will be a good time.

After all, how many other shows out there can spin such a story like this and not have it seem altogether pretentious? A lot of that is just due to how the Maya Rudolph show manages, time and time again, to skewer the mega-rich without a problem. It’s also spent so much time developing a lot of these stories that they also do find a way to feel believable.

Do you want to get a few more details now about the story? Well, the title here is “Mally’s,” and we suggest that you check out the full Loot season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight about it now:

Arthur and Molly try to sell her megayacht to a Swedish billionaire. Sofia and the rest of the team hit the streets to collect signatures.

We hope that this is one of those episodes that is as cool visually (we’re talking about a yacht here!) as it is when it comes to content. After all, this would be a great way to set the table for everything coming up this season, and maybe get a few more people hooked on the story at the same exact time. It still feels like there is room to grow here!

One other thing we wonder about is simple: What is the process of selling an enormous yacht like? Maybe this is just one of those things we wonder about as someone who has seen a lot of shows about rich-people properties and yet, not necessarily one of this particular scale. For those curious there are ten episodes this season, and that means that on the other side of this one, we will be at the halfway point of the story!

