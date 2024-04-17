Palm Royale season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A whale of a tale

As you get prepared to see Palm Royale season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, what more can be said about it?

Well, in terms of premise alone, we can probably come out and say now that this is one of the most unusual stories we’ve seen in a good while. How else can you describe a central narrative in which a whale, of all things, is a big part of what you see? It is pretty crazy and yet, this is a crazy show sometimes! That is also what can make it endearing. Maxine is going to do whatever she can to make the situation right — which is probably why the title for this episode to begin with is “Maxine Saves the Whale.”

Below, you can check out the full Palm Royale season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

A beached whale appears on the Beach Ball site, throwing the event into doubt with days to spare. Linda and Evelyn adjust to their new normals.

Somehow, we do think that Kristen Wiig’s character is going to figure things out, largely because a big percentage of this show is all about her working to defy the odds in her own unusual way. It’s a fun show to watch for that very reason — of course, even more so when you throw all of the great performances into the mix.

Is episode 8 the finale?

It makes some sense to wonder this, largely because we are in this era where shows are ending earlier and earlier. However, that is not the case here and actually, there are ten episodes in season 1. Beyond that, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens! Given that Apple TV+ does not release any viewership figures publicly, it can be hard in order to figure out precisely how popular a series like Palm Royale really is.

