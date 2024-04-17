Sugar season 1: Why did Colin Farrell sign on?

Are are now a few episodes into Sugar season 1 on Apple TV+, and it is easy to have praise for everyone across the board. Of course, at the center of this is none other than Colin Farrell, who gives a stellar performance as the fascinating (and yet) enigmatic John Sugar. We now that he is a private investigator looking to hunt down a missing woman named Olivia. What happened to her, and is her own family somehow in on it? There are the questions that at least for now, we are being left to wonder.

Of course, that is without even mentioning the much-hyped secret that has garnered a lot of questions and yet, very few answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

So what made Farrell want to take on this part in the first place? A part of it was tied to the quality of the work; meanwhile, another part of it may simply be a matter of convenience. In speaking on the subject further to NPR, here is some of what the actor had to say:

Initially [I wanted the role] because I heard it was shooting in Los Angeles (laughs) and that was the initial attraction, truly. I spent a lot of time [working] on the road and anywhere between 5 to 8 months of the year. And I have kids and so it gets a bit … I feel a bit long in the tooth to be spending so much time away from home. So that was the initial attraction. And then when I read the material, I read the pilot and it became apparent to me pretty quick that not only was it being set in Los Angeles, but if you’ve seen the show, Los Angeles is very prominent. It’s very much a character and very much what John Sugar, the character, projects his idealism about the world and about movies and and the kind of cultural importance of films through the lens of Los Angeles as a living, breathing, undulating city.

Sure, Farrell has played other roles in crime dramas, and even did one set in Los Angeles in True Detective season 2. However, there is something about Sugar that feels really different from your typical TV cop / private eye. There is an inherent goodness about him … or, at least it seems. There is always a chance that the series could eventually shock us.

What are you most excited to see the rest of the way from Colin Farrell on Sugar?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







