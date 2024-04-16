Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get an Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 8 return date?

Through much of the season so far on the network, we’ve had a luxury to see new episodes just about every week. Unfortunately, we’ve now hit the exception point. There is no installment in seven days, which we suppose allows everyone to have a chance to catch your breath before the show comes back on Tuesday, April 30.

There are three more episodes left in Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2, but there are no real details out there as to what lies ahead. Our hope is that there will be an opportunity to see and hear more before too long, including if the finale ends up being more impactful and jaw-dropping than anything that you have had a chance to see so far. Could the cases turn personal? We just have to wait and see what happens.

If there is anything that you can do through the rest of the hiatus, it is simply this: Encourage more friends to watch the show! The ratings do leave a lot to be desired right now, and it does make us all the more worried about a season 3. Really, the best thing that Alert may have going for it right now is the simple fact that there is not that much in the way of big-ticket scripted programming on Fox at the moment. They have to renew some shows, right?

Honestly, we do think that the biggest thing that would help a show like this is the possibility that it got more streaming promotion elsewhere. We know that procedurals can be very-much popular, but you still have to find a way to get them out there so that people can discover them. That is not easy within the current climate.

