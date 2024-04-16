American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8: Kim Kardashian video

Tomorrow night on FX, you will have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 arrive — so what can we say about it now?

Well, when it comes to the relationship between Siobhan and Anna, it honestly feels like we’ve reached peak chaos. Most of episode 7 was spent just setting the table and allowing us to better understand why we are where we are with Anna’s unborn baby. It’s a little bit clearer what Siobhan and the witches want from her, plus the myriad of problems that could be coming in the direction of Emma Roberts’ character. Sure, there is a great chance that she could end up winning an Oscar … but what are the consequences of it? For now, it does appear as though they are pretty darn severe.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video where Kim Kardashian teases the dynamic between her character and Anna, noting that a lot of what Siobhan is doing is “testing” her. She obviously doesn’t give much away here — but, ironically, FX already did when it comes to this character being the de-facto Big Bad behind everything. It would still be pretty obvious that Siobhan is pulling a lot of the strings but honestly, we’re still shocked that the network did what they did in revealing Siobhan in that costume in the trailer.

Let’s just hope that at the end of tomorrow night, all the cards are on the table– with that, we will be officially set up for what could be a pretty insane and dramatic final showdown.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

