Virgin River season 6 premiere date: The best case scenario

As many dedicated fans may be aware already, Virgin River season 6 is currently in production and, hopefully, is going to be on the air later this year. The only reason that may not happen is in the event we have to wait some substantial stretch of time.

So, for the time being, what is the best-case scenario when it comes to the series? Let’s just say that it’s a worthwhile discussion just so that we can have realistic expectations for some of what lies ahead.

The first thing to note here is that filming will almost certainly continue through at least mid-to-late May, per most indications that we have seen. Because this is a drama series without a ton of specific effects or elaborate sequences, it can be shot fairly quickly. That is one of the reasons why we’ve wondered if we could end up getting a season 7 renewal early, with filming on that happening over the course of the summer.

With the aforementioned filming dates in mind, late summer / early fall feels like the best-case scenario since that would give the editors and producers enough time to get at least half of the episodes together; from there, they could always split things up and bring you the second half at some point a little bit later in the year. We wouldn’t be shocked if we get Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast back in September, around the same sort of time that we saw season 5. The most realistic worst-case scenario to us is November … any later than that is just Netflix sitting on the show because, for some reason, they genuinely think that it is better later on in the year. We’re unsure about that.

