Grantchester season 9 premiere date, full trailer revealed

Grantchester season 9 is going to introduce a new life and a fresh start for many viewers of the PBS series; want to know more now?

Well, let’s start off here by sharing what may very-well be the most important thing to note first and foremost: A premiere date! You will have a chance to see the Robson Green mystery drama back in America on Sunday, June 16. There will be plenty more mysteries, but also a significant changing of the guard, being that this will be the final season for Tom Brittney as Will Davenport. The vicar will be replaced by Rishi Nair, who is playing the part of Alphy Kotteram.

You can view the full trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes here; meanwhile, the attached logline per TVLine gives you a much better sense of the story that is coming up:

“It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie … The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary grandparents Mrs. C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life-changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

“As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter Esme, he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a vicar are not over.”

Will the show be able to adjust to some much change? We do tend to think they will figure it out, largely because they have from the very beginning of the show. This is one of the things that the series has done such a good job at from the start, and we have a difficult time thinking that this will change at any point in the near future. The community is as much a star here as any actor.

