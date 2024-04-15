Will Trent season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Will at a wedding!

The bad news when it comes to Will Trent season 2 episode 7 is really not that hard to figure out — how long we will be waiting to see it! “Have You Never Been to a Wedding?” is currently set to air on Tuesday, April 30, and will kick off what we would call the home stretch of the season. There are only ten in this strike-shortened season and by virtue of that, every story matters that much more.

What we do like about this particular story right is rather simple: It fulfilled something that we love about classic murder-mystery shows. We are always going to be a fan of stories where you get to see the main character in an atypical environment. Here, it just so happens to be a wedding ceremony!

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out now the full Will Trent season 2 episode 7 synopsis with all sorts of other intel:

Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue’s basement. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal’s behavior at work.

Is this episode going to be thematically linked to everything coming up after the fact? For now, we’d say to file that under “too early to tell.” The biggest thing that we would attest to right now is that there is potential to tie it into some other events down the line, or at least have something bubbling underneath the surface.

While you prepare for the wedding…

Remember that a Will Trent season 3 is coming, presumably as early as the fall! There’s a chance that some further clarity about that is going to be revealed when we get around to May, when the network has their upfront presentations.

