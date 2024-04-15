The Neighborhood season 6 episode 8 spoilers: A baby shower

As we get prepared to see The Neighborhood season 6 episode 8, do you want to learn more all about what is coming up here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that “Welcome to the Baby Shower” is the title for the next new installment coming in seven days, and that alone should make it clear that there is some fantastic stuff ahead! This will be a chance for us to see a lot of great moments and beyond just that, maybe an opportunity to two in order to get emotional and reflective. This does tend to happen here and there at events like this, right?

Below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 6 episode 8 synopsis with more info all about what is coming:

“Welcome to the Baby Shower” – Courtney and Marty deal with some baby shower drama with Tina, while Lamar adjusts to a new job at the Fuse Box, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’re going to have a chance to at least have everyone happy … though you could make that argument about a good percentage of the show in general.

If you did not know already…

A season 7 has been ordered at CBS! With Young Sheldon ending this season, the Cedric the Entertainer – Max Greenfield series suddenly finds itself in a position where it is the longest-running comedy that the network has. This is definitely one of those shows that could theoretically go on forever — it won’t, but it is nice to not have to worry about this for at least a little while.

