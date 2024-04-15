Tracker season 1: Manifest alum to play Colter’s sister Dory

There’s a real temptation to title this story “finding Dory” — after all, Tracker season 1 has officially cast Colter’s sister!

For now, here is some of what we can say. In a new post on Instagram, Justin Hartley confirmed you are going to have a chance to see former Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh on board the CBS hit as the character. We’ve known that Colter had a sister for a good while now and yet, at the same time it was also clear that there were a lot of problems within his family. It feels almost like there will be a slow drip of reveals on this subject for however long Tracker lasts as a show, and there will almost certainly not be much of a hurry to disclose too much more.

Since the show’s debut we’ve seen it garner some pretty impressive ratings, and the early season 2 renewal was not much of a surprise. It is with this in mind that we tend to think that Roxburgh could return again at some point down the road. Her casting here feels like a real coup on the part of producers — after all, Manifest showed itself to be an enormous fan favorite across its seasons on NBC and Netflix; it feels like there are fans who will follow the cast anywhere. Also, this role will allow Melissa the chance to play a part that is pretty different from Michaela, and it is easy to be excited for what she brings to the table here.

The next new episode of Tracker is set to air moving into Sunday night on CBS; as we get closer and closer to the finale, we tend to think that all parts of Colter’s life are going to get infinitely more crazy.

