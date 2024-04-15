NCIS alum Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly reflect, talk milestone

Before you get to tonight’s big 1,000th episode for the NCIS franchise, why not hear from both Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo? The two are extremely relevant right now, largely due to the fact that they have a spin-off that is coming to Paramount+ down the road. We also saw Weatherly make a small appearance as Tony DiNozzo for the David McCallum tribute episode.

Now, the two may get you a little misty-eyed as they are present in a new video from CBS commemorating the big milestone for the series. If you head over to the official NCIS-verse Instagram account, you can see what we are talking about — not only that, but Cote leads it off!

Given that the actress behind Ziva David is fairly private and does not have social media, we will take a new video from here whenever we possibly can. We’d also love a cameo or two on the flagship show! It would be the perfect way to further sell the spin-off, even if it is clear at this point that you will not be seeing that for at least a good stretch of time. Production is going to take place primarily in Budapest over the summer; personally, it would not be a surprise if it premieres in winter or spring 2025.

If you don’t know much about the story, let’s just say that Tony and Ziva are going to be on the run! You will also see an older version of their daughter Tali and while there is no confirmation of any other NCIS crossovers, you never know what the future will hold!

At this point, we continue to remain thrilled that this spin-off is even happening. For the longest time, this was nothing more than a theoretical; now, it is crazy to think it is a real possibility.

