Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? More season 21 episode 7 news

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We absolutely know that we want more of the show … but when will it be coming?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and do here is celebrate that there is something more tonight! The 1,000th episode for the franchise is set to arrive at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and you may know a little bit already about just how special this is. You are going to see Easter eggs and references aplenty to other parts of the franchise, let alone the flagship show itself. You’ve heard already about cameos from Vanessa Lachey and Daniela Ruah, and we know that we’ll be getting some nostalgia courtesy of Joe Spano stopping by again as Tobias Fornell.

To get a few more details about the actual story of this episode, just take a look at the NCIS season 21 episode 7 synopsis — if you have not seen it already.

“A Thousand Yards” – NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Episode marks the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI’I) make a special appearance.

On the other side of this episode, be advised that there are still three to go this season, including one that you will see on April 22 titled “Heartless.” This may be a far shorter season than we’re used to, but we are pretty confident that there is going to be more in the already-ordered season 22. It’s of course FAR too early to spotlight anything in particular there, but odds are there will be a cliffhanger in the finale that may be resolved moving into the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

