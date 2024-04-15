The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Learn about ‘Faith’

Last week, we learned for the first time that The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 is going to air on ABC come Tuesday, April 30 — and absolutely, that is a long time to wait! The only silver lining here is that by the time this installment airs, we are going to be in what should be the stretch run of the series. There won’t be any further hiatuses (barring some last-minute change) between this particular episode and the series finale, which looks to be coming on Tuesday, May 21.

There are a few more details out now about episode 7, which carries with it the title of “Faith.” Sure, the official synopsis below may not give away too much beyond what the promo did, but there are clearly still plenty of reasons to be excited at this point:

Shaun and Jordan’s patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

What does it mean to believe? That may be a question that this episode is asking. Sure, we find a hard time believing that this patient is actually Jesus, but is it good that he still wants to help? In theory sure, but the question then also becomes whether or not he is mentally competent to understand what it means to be giving up a kidney. This is one of those episodes that is going to raise a lot of big, important questions, and seeing how people of science resolve this could be interesting.

In a way, you can argue that this this episode is an echo to the tragic end of Asher’s arc on the show, as he was forced to wonder about questions in relation to his own faith. It’s still sad that he will not be there for the end of the series.

