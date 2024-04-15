Fallout: Will Prime Video show lead to Elder Scrolls series?

We are a few days removed now from the Fallout TV series airing on Prime Video, and we do feel hopeful that a season 2 is coming. It feels right now like the streaming series is a big success, and it does continue a recent trend of video-game adaptations actually working — something that was pretty rare once upon a time.

So does this success mean that we’re going to be getting more of another Bethesda game series in The Elder Scrolls on the small screen? There is a significant case to be made for it, largely due to the fact that there is such a rich and deep lore and plenty of worlds that would look beautiful in live-action.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Are there still plenty of reasons to think that the show could never happen at the same time? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being that there are so many different issues that would make the show hard. Take, for example, characters such as Khajit and Argonians who would be hard to present on TV without a ton of prosthetics or special effects. Meanwhile, with Fallout you have a central event in the nuclear explosions that bring the world together; it is a little more complicated with Bethesda’s other notable work.

Speaking to IGN, Bethesda Studios boss Todd Howard made it clear that there are no real plans to do anything within the Elder Scrolls universe on TV:

“I don’t know. There’s nothing in the works. Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also. And I would approach those – I’ll probably say no. You never know if someone’s gonna click. But I think this really came out of, ‘we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.’ It wasn’t forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and ‘hey, this sounds really cool.’ As opposed to, ‘we should have a show,’ right? It never came from that.”

We also do tend to think that finding the right venue for such a show could be a challenge, given that Prime Video has their fair share of fantasy shows already in between The Wheel of Time and then also The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Apple TV+ could benefit from an epic like this,

Related – See more of the latest discussion now when it comes to a Fallout season 2

Do you want to see a Fallout series happen after the success of The Elder Scrolls?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







