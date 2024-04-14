Alice & Jack episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The greatest test

Next week, PBS and Masterpiece are poised to bring you Alice & Jack episode 6 — also known as the emotional finale. Are you ready for the conclusion?

First and foremost, let’s just establish where we stand on all of this, and how we are 100% rooting for the best for these two characters. Their entire journey has been incredible and epic, as they’ve found a way back to each other time and time again despite numerous challenges. Unfortunately, some of the biggest ones may still be ahead.

Below, you can check out the full Alice & Jack episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Over a decade since their great romance started, Jack and Alice face their greatest obstacle. Their relationship has survived everything thrown their way but with the greatest battle ahead, is it possible that love can overcome anything?

It’s true that this is hardly giving a lot away, not that we necessarily expected that the folks at the network really would. This is instead just a foundation for what is almost sure to have its fair share of twists and turns, and watching some of those play out within this final chapter will be a reason for excitement … but also tissues. Lots and lots of tissues. If you don’t have some of those on standby for when this episode does air, let’s just say that we have some serious questions.

Given that this show was established from the start to be a limited series, we do feel like there is going to be closure. That’s at least one less thing that you have to worry about. There are going to be great performances — though then again, that may be a given based on everything that we’ve had a chance to see here so far!

What do you most want to see moving into the Alice & Jack finale?

Is there anything in particular you expect? How do you think things will end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







