Is Last Week Tonight With John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/14?

Is Last Week Tonight With John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you are excited to see a whole lot more on the show at this point, it is hard to blame you! There have been some good segments the past few weeks, though we are not sure that any of them top what we saw in the premiere featuring Clarence Thomas and the Supreme Court.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news — there is more coming! You are going to be seeing the late-night host back on the air at its normal timeslot of 11:00 p.m. Eastern. In a lot of ways, we are as shocked as anyone when it comes to that since the show often kicks off at times that are all over the map.

So what will the main focus be tonight? As per usual, it is anyone’s guess, and based on when the series typically tapes on Saturdays, we’re not sure how many current events from the past 24 hours we are going to see covered. There may be a small look at them before moving into something a little bit more evergreen. That is the irony of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — despite its name, it actually focuses more on stories that could be pertinent no matter the week!

We just hope that there are plenty of viewers out there who remember to check the show out, especially since it is losing the lead-ins that it has had for the past few weeks. The Regime is now over and beyond just that, the same goes for Curb Your Enthusiasm. Luckily, we don’t think that the series is all that lead-in dependent, and we hope that this continues to be the case.

(Remember now that a bulk of the viewers here actually watch much later after the fact on YouTube.)

