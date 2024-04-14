Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6: Trixie learns the truth

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 arrive … and yes, this one will be emotional.

So what will be at the forefront of this particular story? Well, for starters, plenty of drama! This is going to be a story where Trixie and Matthew’s relationship takes center stage perhaps even more than ever before. We’ve seen the story build towards something between the two of them for a while and yet now, we are closing in on a zenith for it. He’s having some major troubles with money and while that, we’re also seeing her find out that the truth runs so much deeper than she knows.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 synopsis below:

As the summer ends, the pupil midwives prepare for their final while two little brothers are found abandoned at a church. Trixie learns about Matthew’s financial woes. Nancy confronts Nurse Crane for her attitude towards the “Raise the Roof” campaign.

This arc with Trixie is going to be a big one for the rest of the season, as she and Matthew try and figure out their financial future. There is a lot of shame on his part, largely because he tends to think that he should have been able to handle these issues and take care of his family. He clearly didn’t want her to know about what was going on with that in mind.

Rest assured there is a season 14 coming — filming will kick off later this month! But will Trixie and Matthew be a part of it? Is a divorce coming? These are a lot of the questions that you do have to wonder about at this point in time.

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a ton of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







