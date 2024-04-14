Saturday Night Live: Ryan Gosling says ‘goodbye’ to Ken

Just in case you needed a sequel to “I’m Just Ken,” tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode gave it to us courtesy of Ryan Gosling. After all, the Barbie star found himself at a whole new level of fame, and this led to one of the most iconic monologues we’ve had in some time.

After all, through most of this we saw a rousing musical number in which Gosling sang about how he missed the character … and how he struggled with the idea of saying goodbye to the character. This was a perfect goodbye to Ken, at least for now … after all, he’s never really going to die!

What made this monologue even greater, of course, was the presence of Ryan’s The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, who was there to try and get him to move on. There were dancers, Bruce Springsteen impressions, and pretty good harmonies. Also, this was a solid way to promote a movie while still being tongue-in-cheek about. Ryan clearly knows that this will probably be the biggest role of his career and he’s fine with that — and yes, we have a hard time thinking that he ever imagined himself in this spot.

Given that SNL made such a huge spectacle out of Ken in this opening number, we do think that this is the last time we’ll hear about it tonight. Also, this may even be the last time we hear him discuss Ken for a good while. Any actor wants to move on to other things, and we imagine that this is going to be a perfect companion in a lot of ways to his exceptional performance of “I’m Just Ken” back at the Oscars … something that he was nervous about doing in the early going.

