Saturday Night Live: Chris Stapleton sings ‘White Horse,’ ‘Traveller’

We knew that Chris Stapleton was going to be the musical guest for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, but what did he choose to perform?

One of the greatest things about Stapleton as a musical guest is just how versatile he is. Sure, he gets referred to as a country artist a lot, but he also incorporates a lot of Southern rock, soul, and occasionally bluegrass and folks into what he does. Also, he’s an incredible musician as we saw during his performance of “White Horse” tonight. He brought a solid, slick presentation that still felt earthly and organic enough to really work in this environment.

This isn’t a performance that really needs to be critiqued or thoroughly analyzed — just watched and enjoyed. Stapleton is a successful enough artist that he doesn’t really need this platform, so we imagine that he just enjoys getting to be a part of the show.

(Also, kudos to him for having fun in a pre-recorded musical sketch earlier on in the episode.)

For the second song…

This is where Stapleton showed off some more of his soulful side. “Traveller” was a beautiful ballad about trying to figure out how to climb the mountains of his mind. It was introspective and thought-provoking, and certainly steered away from a lot of the typical cliches that you tend to hear in this genre. Certainly, this is one of the most well-written songs that we’ve heard in some time.

It’s hard to ask for anything from a musical guest than what Stapleton brought tonight — two great performances and also a notable cameo. In a lot of ways, wasn’t this a perfect package? We tend to think so anyway.

What did you think about the performance of Chris Stapleton on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

