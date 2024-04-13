NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7: Vanessa Lachey sets stage

For those who are not aware yet for whatever reason, NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 7 is going to be a huge one for Jane Tennant. This marks a major look back into her past, and that includes some really difficult and emotional times. It might be one of the more dramatic stories that Vanessa Lachey has taken on in her career.

Beyond all of that, remember that this episode is titled “The Next Thousand” — isn’t that the sort of name that makes you think that things are going to be even more serious from here on out? We tend to think so.

Speaking on all of this further in a new interview with People, Lachey expresses gratitude for this opportunity — after all, it allows her to do a few things that she may not have other

“I came from hosting and comedy acting, and this show has allowed me to really dive into some depth … And this episode, specifically with Dani directing, I think has got some really great stuff that I hope the fans love and take to.”

By the end of this episode…

We obviously expect that we are going to know a lot more about Tennant than what we do right now, and there’s something that is extremely exciting about that. This also does open the door for a lot of other pretty powerful stuff at some point down the road, and we are curious if we are going to see some sort of follow-up then.

Given that there are only four episodes left this season, is there going to be a lot of time for more revelations? We’re not sure and honestly, this is why we are so eager for a season 4! Just make the renewal happen already, CBS…

