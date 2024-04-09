NCIS: Hawaii season 4: Why no renewal news yet?

Are we going to be getting some news on an NCIS: Hawaii season 4 renewal at some point in the near future? If you are confused at present, we get it.

After all, earlier today CBS confirmed that they are bringing back the flagship show for an incredible season 22. Meanwhile, they have already greenlit NCIS: Sydney and there is a prequel in NCIS: Origins coming during the 2024-25 season. This is without even mentioning the fact that you also have a Tony – Ziva show that is coming to Paramount+ down the road.

Given just how much time and comment that we saw poured into NCIS: Hawaii during the 1,000th episode special last night, we do tend to think that more of the Vanessa Lachey series is coming. It is mostly just a matter of conversations being wrapped up, budgets set, and a lot of other things that are not altogether exciting or fun to talk about here.

If you want one extreme piece of evidence that the spin-off is coming back right now, it is tied very much into this: The fact that the show is actually drawing better ratings for season 3 than it did season 2! It is hard to calculate the exact reason, whether it just be premiering during a lucrative winter or getting some fans of NCIS: Los Angeles to watch due to LL Cool J coming on board. Either way, it is pretty rare for a network TV show to actually get better in the ratings from one year to the next.

In general, we don’t anticipate all that much will be different about a season 4, whether it be the time that it premieres or the number of episodes — it will almost certainly be equal to what we saw in the last pre-strike season.

